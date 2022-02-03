Bray Youthreach to move to its new premises in 2023

Bray and North Wicklow Youthreach are expected to move to their new premises in early 2023.

The service is to move to the former Coláiste Raithín school building on the Florence Road. Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) confirmed that a design team has been appointed to upgrade the former school building, which had been in a poor condition before the school vacated it in 2018.

The KWETB said it expects Youthreach will move to its new premises in early 2023.

Youthreach is an education, training and work experience programme for early school leavers aged between 15 and 20. The new facility will cater for around 50 learners per year.

Bray and North Wicklow Youthreach is currently based in a rented space at Sunbeam House, but it does not have the capacity to meet the current demand for its services.

A KWETB spokesperson said: “KWETB appreciate the building, its design, and its history and KWETB’s Director of Further Education and Training, Mr Ken Seery states that KWETB are keen to develop the building sympathetically to maintain its aesthetic while making it fit for purpose as a modern learning location for young adults in the North Wicklow area.

“He also states that this is a great opportunity for the Bray area and its young people. In conjunction with the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, a design team has been appointed. They are currently preparing the documentation, specifications, and information required to progress the project for funding approval. It is anticipated that this project will progress throughout 2022 with a view to occupying the building in early 2023.“

A Department of Further Education spokesperson confirmed that it had given its approval to the project.

“Currently the Bray and North Wicklow Youthreach is in a rented location (Sunbeam House) with insufficient capacity for the service demand. The Department has given approval to proceed with a new centre at Raithin Centre. Works for an upgrade of the facility will begin later this year.”

Coláiste Raithín secondary school relocated to a new purpose built school premises on the former Bray golf club lands in 2018.