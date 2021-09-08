Bray woman fundraising to feed children

A new fundraiser is under way across the country to build on a landmark achievement by an international school feeding charity. Mary’s Meals now serves over two million children in 19 of the world’s poorest countries every day.

Mary’s Meals Ireland are celebrating this amazing achievement by asking Irish supporters to raise enough funds to feed the entire two million children for a day. It costs 9c on average to feed a child a nutritious school meal, in some of the poorest communities in the world. This amounts to just €18.30 for an entire school year.

Bray native, and fundraising coordinator for Mary’s Meals Ireland, Jeannie Higgins, describes the joy of everyone involved as contagious. “It’s simple,” she said. “We don’t just want your two cents worth – we want your nine cents! If every person in Wicklow gave just nine cents, we could provide a nutritious school meal for 142,425 children!”

The campaign runs from September 8 until October 31. To help, go to marysmeals.ie.

There are many ways to get involved – from sponsored walks to scrap metal collections, and everything in between, supporters have come up with hundreds of ways to get to this extraordinary milestone.

The charity had humble beginnings. A a one-off good deed from a shed in the Highlands of Scotland eventually led to a small school feeding programme in Malawi, aiming to bring vital meals to around 200 children. Now more than 30 per cent of the primary school population of Malawi enjoys the nutritious meals, served in schools by local volunteers.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and CEO of Mary’s Meals, said: “Today, two million children ate Mary’s Meals in a place of education. When we set out on this path, nearly 30 years ago, we were overwhelmed by people’s goodness in donating – and that’s been the story ever since.”

Mary’s Meals not only feeds huge numbers of children attending government-run schools in Africa, but also brings daily meals to children in non-formal education centres in India; the sons and daughters of vulnerable migrant workers in Thailand; young people engaging in education while awaiting trial in prisons in Niger and Madagascar; children affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria, and many thousands of young learners in Haiti.