Bray Wanderers unveil rainbow seating at Carlisle Grounds

Bray Wanderers Football Club’s grounds have taken a more inclusive turn with the introduction of a section of rainbow seating.

Unveiled earlier this week, the rainbow seating area is in the main stand at the Carlisle Grounds and has been created in conjunction with Be Well Bray, a group of young people focussed on promoting a practical and positive outlook on mental health.

The move comes after three well-publicised incidents of crowd trouble involving Bray fans. One at the start of the season at the Carlisle Grounds, another in May away at Wexford and another in June at Longford FC’s stadium.

Commenting on this initiative, Tony Richardson, Chairman of Bray Wanderers, said: “As a club we are committed to having a meaningful positive impact across all areas of our community and this collaboration with Be Well Bray, with whom we share core values in relation to inclusion and diversity, will help us to deliver on that commitment. This is a unique initiative within the football fraternity and we are proud to support and celebrate PRIDE for the month of June.”

A statement from the club added that the club aims to be proactive in the community, “not just County Wicklow and South Dublin, but throughout the country to promote diversity and inclusion within the sport of football and hope the vibrant colours will become a focal point for all supporters attending games”.

Bray Wanderers’ next League of Ireland First Division match is tonight against Cork City. Kick off is at 7.45pm.