Bray Wanderers fined €1,500 after crowd trouble at season opener

Flares were thrown onto the pitch by supporters on both sides during Bray Wanderers fixture against Cork City.

Bray Wanderers were handed a fine of €1,500 after crowd trouble at a recent game at Carlisle Grounds.

Club chairperson Tony Richardson told elected members of Bray Municipal District that the club plans to “eradicate” these instances of anti-social behaviour at matches.

Cllr Rory O’Connor asked Mr Richardson about the use of flares by some supporters at Bray Wanderers matches.

He said the issue of crowd trouble and flares being thrown onto the pitch had garnered a lot of attention.

Bray Wanderers’ first game of the new season against Cork City on Friday, February 18 was delayed several times after flares were thrown onto the pitch by fans of both clubs.

“I know some people are coming in to watch the game and maybe trying to get some hype going,” Cllr O’Connor said, asking Mr Richardson to comment on the issue.

Mr Richardson said an element of “teenage kids” appeared to have attended the first game of the new season intent on causing trouble.

“It’s an issue the club must deal with”.

Mr Richardson confirmed Bray Wanderers was fined €1,500 by the FAI in relation to crowd trouble at the season opener.

“We need to eradicate this and we have involved gardai,” Mr Richardson said, adding that those involved are known to the club.

“Some people thinks it adds atmosphere, but it’s dangerous and the FAI have mandated that flares are unacceptable.”

Mr Richardson highlighted that recent Bray Wanderers matches have been “peaceful”.

Cllr Erika Doyle said her son had started going to matches and had been there at the first match when the flares incident occurred. She highlighted the importance of encouraging children to attend games and participate in sporting activities.

Mr Richardson said he was very upset by anti-social behaviour at the game, particularly as 80 free tickets had been given to parents to accompany schoolchildren, as part of a new community programme.

The club has paused this programme until the issue is resolved.

“We need to make sure it is a safe and enjoyable environment,” Mr Richardson added.