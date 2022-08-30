Bray walkway to be close in September for rail works

A walkway in Bray is to be temporarily closed for works in late September.

Wicklow County Council said the pedestrian and cycling route at Ravenswell Road/Harbour Road will be closed to the public for two days while works are carried out by Irish Rail.

The route will be shut from Friday, September 23 at 10 p.m. to Monday, September 26 at 6 a.m. inclusive.

The local authority said the road closure is required to facilitate the renewal of the rail underbridge at Ravenswell.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be asked to take an alternative route via Ravenswell Road, the Fran O’Toole Bridge and Seapoint Road.

Irish Rail also confirmed that there will be no trains running between Wicklow and Dun Laoghaire on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 due to engineering works on the railway lines.

The public transport provider said the planned works include coastal defence and signalling works.

Bray, Shankill, Greystones and Kilcoole stations will also be closed over this weekend. Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland will accept valid rail tickets for bus services within the affected area while a bus transfer is also expected to be put in place for Rosslare commuter services.