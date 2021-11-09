Bray vet Pete Wedderburn wins media award

Vet Pete Wedderburn has been named the best media vet in an online poll.

The Bray vet topped the online poll for ‘Top Dog Media Vet in the United Kingdom’. The poll was organised by Tailwise, a British dog company, which also highlighted other advocates for dogs. They said: “Pete’s weekly column is always on point and he is forever the voice of reason when it comes to advocating for dogs”.

Pete has been writing a weekly pet column in British newspaper, the ‘Daily Telegraph’ for 14 years and recently started a regular piece in the ‘Daily Mirror’. He also contributes regularly to local and national media in Ireland.

‘Supervet’ Professor Noel Fitzpatrick was in second place in the poll which also featured vets who contribute to shows produced by the BBC and ITV.