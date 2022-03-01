Bray Town Hall lit up in show of support for Ukraine

Bray’s landmarked Town Hall has been lit up in a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

The iconic windows of the building’s front facade were lit in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Monday, February 28.

It’s understood that members of the public and local councillors had requested this action as a show of support for the people of Ukraine, as they continue to suffer the consequences of Russia’s invasion.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy was among the local councillors to express thanks to staff of Bray Municipal District in a social media post for facilitating the request to light up the Town Hall.

Other buildings in the county, including Enniskerry’s iconic clock tower, have also been illuminated to show support to the Eastern European country and its citizens following the Russian invasion of the country.