Bray to host a brand new food festival in July

Bray Seafront will host a new festival in July. File photo.

A new food festival will take place in July on Bray Seafront as part of the ‘Summer in Bray’ tourism campaign.

The 'Beach BBQ Festival’ is a free family friendly event and will take place on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.

It is one of a range of events taking place in Bray over the summer months, including the return of the Bray Air Display on July 24.

The ‘Beach BBQ Festival’ will include bumper cars, games, stalls daily from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be a demonstration area where barbecue pitmasters will be showcasing their top-secrets, tips and techniques.

Vendors will be serving up delicious barbecue meats including burgers, sausages, kebabs, wings, vegetarian dishes along with sauces and sides.

Food trucks came into their own in recent years and visitors to Bray will be able to enjoy some of the best.

There will be also be street food vendors onsite selling great quality food and coffee with vegan and gluten-free options.

‘Beach BBQ Festival’ is sponsored by Frank’s RedHot and forms part of the ‘Summer In Bray’ tourism campaign, organised by the Bray Chamber of Commerce, Bray Municipal District and bray.ie.

Other events include the Bray Seafront Art and Photography Exhibition on Sunday, June 26, Bank Holiday Monday, August 1 and Sunday, August 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday Summer Sounds on the Bray Seafront Bandstand returns on June 12 at 2 p.m. Performers are set to include the Ardee Brass Band and St. James Brass Band.

Movies by the bandstand will also take place on Wednesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. and 8 .30 p.m. with details of the films to be announced later.

Bray will also mark International Day of Yoga by hosting a Yoga Day on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. The free day aims to raise awareness about the importance and impact of yoga on people’s well-being.

Hell and Back will be held in Killruddery Estate on various dates over the summer months, while the popular seaside fun fair will run from Saturday, July 16 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 1.

There are also plans for a spectacular fireworks display takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 1.