Bray Tidy Towns finish seasonal planting outside Springfield Cemetery

The meridian strip outside Springfield Cemetery in Bray is looked after by Bray Tidy Towns volunteers.

The meridian strip and flower beds outside Springfield Cemetery in Bray are packed with colourful plants due to the work of Bray Tidy Towns volunteers.

A section of the Killarney Road in Bray is blooming with colour, thanks to the hard work of local Tidy Towns volunteers.

The meridian strip and flower beds outside Springfield Cemetery on Killarney Road are packed with colourful flowers and plants.

In previous years, this area, which is also a main entrance to Bray town, was an unsightly overgrowth of weeds and litter. Now, people can enjoy a show of purples, silvers and dusty greens with cheerful heads of alliums nodding in the breeze.

Many of the plants were grown from seed or propagated by volunteers from their own gardens in consultation with the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

A Planting Plan has been developed and means there will be plenty of colour and variety in the area outside Springfield Cemetery over the coming months.

Volunteers have also maintained and increased planting in other areas of Bray including Bray Library, the River Walk as well as planters at entrance roads to the town and seafront.

A spokesperson from the group said they hoped that the Springfield planting will bring pleasure and some comfort to funeral goers as well as the many people who visit their loved ones’ resting place at Springfield Cemetery.

Bray Tidy Towns are always welcoming new volunteers. For more information, contact braytidytowns@gmail.com.