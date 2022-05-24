Bray student wins major award at the Student Enterprise Programme national finals

A Bray secondary school student has picked up a major award at the national finals of the Student Enterprise Programme.

Alanna Demel, a Transition Year student at Loreto Secondary School in Bray, won ‘The Most Creative Use of Social Media’ award at the National Finals of the Student Enterprise Programme.

Alanna picked up the award for the creative way that she used social media to promote her student enterprise, called Chandra Crystals.

Supported by Local Enterprise Office Wicklow, Alanna worked under the guidance of teacher, Nicola Hennessy.

Chandra Crystals offers a range of wire wrapped Crystal jewellery designed and produced by Alanna herself. Alanna successfully used Instagram and Depop as the main channels to promote and sell her range. She achieved excellent positive product reviews in the process.

The three overall category winners were announced in the Helix in Dublin on Wednesday, May 18 with An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and host RTE’s Rick O’Shea, with students and teachers in attendance from all over the country.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Student Enterprise Programme, the proceedings also featured a specially commissioned audio-visual reel featuring past winners of the competition who have continued as forge a career in business as entrepreneurs.

Ciara Dooley, a past pupil of St David’s Holy Faith Secondary School in Greystones and winner of the senior category in 2012, spoke about her positive experience in the Student Enterprise Programme. Ciara is now running her own full-service marketing agency, Cnocii.ie.

Vibeke Delahunt Head of the Local Enterprise Office, Wicklow said; “Year on year the Student Enterprise Programme continues to showcase the very best of Irish ingenuity and entrepreneurship amongst our secondary school students. This year produced a varied selection of businesses, from agricultural products and homemade gifts to products that were built on our unique ability to tell compelling stories. We see every year that the National Finals are not an end point for our student entrepreneurs, but a stepping stone on the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey. From our class of 21/22 we will see some business leaders and global entrepreneurs of the future emerge.”

The Student Enterprise Programme is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students with around 24,000 students taking part.