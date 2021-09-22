Wicklow

Bray ‘Seafront Plaza’ is complete

Mary Fogarty

Work has been completed on the ‘Seafront Plaza’ on Strand Road in Bray.

The project includes new seating, planters and a public realm space for pedestrians and cyclists .

The project was funded by the National Transport Authority.

The area in question is outside the National Sealife Centre Complex as part of the Bray Seafront Plaza Scheme.

The scheme provides linkage between the pedestrian and cycle facilities to the north and south of the complex, includes  parking, and creates a space for spill out activity to occur along with the provision of additional cycle parking facilities.

In February 2019, a Part 8 plan for cycle scheme works at Strand Road was passed, with a plaza included around the area of the Sea Life aquarium.

The scheme includes a set-down area for people with mobility issues.

