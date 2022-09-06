Bray schools celebrate as students impress with seven H1s

Bray’s secondary schools were last week celebrating after enjoying a successful round of Leaving Cert results, including two pupils at Coláiste Ráithín with an impressive seven H1s – the top score available.

Éabha Ó Céidigh Hayes and Ruth Dehantshutter both achieved seven H1s, with six the maximum that can count towards CAO points. The two pupils hope to go to Trinity College Dublin, where Éabha will study English and film and Ruth will study physical sciences.

Éabha said: “The leaving cert cycle was difficult, and 5th year certainly felt it was going at a slower pace. I felt like I was a little behind.”

Éabha added that the adjustment for grades to recognise the remarkable two years they went through was welcome, and certainly helped.

Ruth was grateful to get back in to the classroom, in 6th year in particular.

She said: “During 5th year, I just did my homework during lockdown and it was tough, especially after coming from a more leisurely transition 4th year.

“I didn’t miss any days in 6th year and while there was some disruption with staff due to Covid absences - it was great.”

Coláiste Ráithín Principal Déaglán Ó Laoire was delighted with the students’ results. He said that in most cases they all attained or exceeded their own targets.

He was also glad the adapted grades / points system continued as it ensured some leeway, after a couple of broken years that impacted on pupils and staff in many ways.

“The students and staff had to deal with Covid, and this disrupted studies,” Principal Ó Laoire said. “I am delighted with the results overall, in what has been a very difficult two years.”

The Principal also recognised the toll this Leaving Cert cycle has taken on parents, writing to them as well as their young adults to offer congratulations and assistance for any who may have anxiety or other issues as a result of the Leaving Cert 2022. He included contact details for the National Parents Council Leaving Cert Helpline.

The National Parents Council is a voice and advocate for parents and guardians of young people in post primary education and has a helpline to assist Leaving Cert students. The phone line opened on September 2 and will remain open until September 14. The service offers professional and confidential one to one support, advice and guidance.

Mai Fanning, NPCPP President, said: “Remember there is always a solution to every problem no matter how big or small and many different routes to reach your goal. It's important to be proud of how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go. We would like to encourage students and parents/guardians to avail of this service for all support matters relating to the Leaving Certificate experience.”

Unlike Coláiste Ráithín, this year was the first time North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School in Bray had had a group of Leaving Cert students.

Principal Billy Redmond said: “We’re thrilled, we had 16 students doing the L.C.A. and 35 doing the traditional Leaving Cert. All did remarkably well. Now, we must do what we can to make sure they can all progress on.”

This Friday the school will operate an all-day drop-in clinic to assist with the CAO offers process. Principal Redmond has a careers guidance background and said that he is not surprised at the potential for this post result period to be stressful and confusing.

The National Parents Council Helpline is free: 1800 265165. Open 2pm-8pm daily.