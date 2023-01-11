Bray School Project NS bids farewell to retiring Principal Lanigan

Bray School Project N.S. Principal, Carol Lanigan has retired after more than 12 years at the helm.

In a tribute, colleagues said that Principal Lanigan leaves behind a lasting legacy of inclusion, diversity and creativity, which she has fostered since taking over in 2010 from the well-regarded Kieran Griffin.

Carol had previously taught for many years in Monkstown Educate Together N.S. and when she joined Bray School Project (BSP), another Educate Together school, it was the same year the school’s first Autism Class was opened.

Along with her late colleague Maren Howarth, she worked to ensure that the Educate Together motto ‘no child an outsider’ was promoted and lived throughout the school, a motto which continues today and is at the heart of the school community.

The initiatives that Carol introduced showed her dedication to nurturing the unique nature of children in her care. Wellbeing was at the forefront of everything for Carol and the whole school staff.

As a leader Carol gave her staff the space and opportunity to play to their strengths and to develop their own leadership potential. She trusted the professionalism of the teachers and SNAs and did not impose rigid regimes or restrict each individual’s potential.

Carol’s ability to always see the big picture, along with her positive energy, made her school a vibrant and dynamic place where the Educate Together philosophy of learning together formed the basis of all teaching and learning.

When the children of BSP were recounting their lasting memories of Carol, themes such as kindness, calming, understanding, caring, nature, animals, fun, colour and storytelling all featured strongly in their contributions.

Chairperson of the Board of Management, Mary Diskin, said: “When working with Carol one could not feel other than motivated; motivated for the welfare of staff, motivated to ensure that parents knew that their key role in their children’s education was fully recognised in the BSP, and motivated, in particular, to ensure the social, emotional and academic progress of each and every child in the school.”

She spoke of Carol’s deep respect that she held for all individuals, be they adults or children and for their special role in the school community.

CEO of Educate Together, Emer Nowlan, also paid an emotional tribute to Carol.

She highlighted how Carol was leaving an incredible legacy, not just in BSP, but across the Educate Together network, from her time in both Monkstown ETNS and in Bray.

Emer said: “Throughout that time as an Educate Together teacher and principal, she has been a guiding light on ethos for so many people.

“Her perspective was always positive, constructive and helpful, and always centred on the best interests of children.”

Emer spoke of the support, friendship and advice that Carol offered to other schools and principals, and to national office staff, as well as the contributions she has made to national developments.

The CEO also reflected on the account that Carol gave at this year’s principals conference of her garden development project, and the planting of a mini-forest saying: “This was a great example of Carol sharing her practical experience with others, but also helping everyone to reflect on the fact that so much that is good in education is messy!”

BSP wishes Carol every happiness in her retirement saying she will be greatly missed by all - but school staff have pledged to continue her legacy of kindness, fun and creativity, with new Principal, Alan Bedford, at the helm. Go n-éirí an bóthar leat Carol.