Bray pharmacy celebrates anniversary by donating public access defibrillator

THE unveiling of a new public access defibrillator was among the highlights as Dargle Valley Pharmacy in Bray celebrated its first anniversary since moving to its new home at the Egan Business Centre.

The pharmacy already donates first aid supplies to many groups in the area, and saw the party as the perfect time to reveal its new public accessible defibrillator (AED) that will serve the neighbouring community should the need arise.

On hand to give demos were Bray Community First Responders, and there were other less critical demos, including some on make-up from ‘BPerfect’ in the Pharmacy itself.

East Coast FM DJ Tommy Greens presented his show live from the location, where children enjoyed free face painting and all-comers were treated to free pizza from Four Star Pizza.

Centra donated sweets, and other goodies were handed out to the big crowd of well wishers.

Among the crowd members were children and representatives from St Peter’s Football Club, and Ardmore Football Club, as well as groups from Little Bray After School, Little rascals Creche, Coillte Academy pre-school, connect Bray Neighbours Youth Project, and Liberty Boxing Club.