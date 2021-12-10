Bray man Robbie Doyle named inspirational hero in national awards

Bray man Robbie Doyle has been named an inspirational hero in a national competition.

He was among those nominated for the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards. Twenty-six inspirational county heroes were selected from the hundreds of entries received.

Robbie stood out for his selflessness and hard work which has helped raise thousands of euro and support numerous charities.

Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail said: “We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to delivering a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who are making a real difference to Irish society.

“Now in their third year the Inspiration Awards pay homage to people from all across Ireland who play their part creating a better country for us all. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals. We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Robbie along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”