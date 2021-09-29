Bray man Desi’s last week on the buses

People lined the streets of north Wicklow last Sunday for bus driver Desi O’Toole’s last trip from Newcastle to Bray, before he retires.

It was an emotional day for passengers past and present, as Desi drove the 84 for the last time from Newcastle to Bray, after 47 years of service.

He has also raised hundreds of thousands of Euros for charity, with no intention of stopping any time soon.

The 84 left Newcastle at 5 p.m. and had an escort with Greystones gardaí and fire service.

He will have another shift this week, travelling from Bray to Blackrock and back on Friday, before he embarks on the next phase of his life,

Despite terrible weather, people waited at each stop on the route to congratulate Des as he qualifies for the bus pass.

Many people shared memories of being ferried to and from school by Des, with a friendly word, quick wit and some serious music.

Some of those now entrust their own children to Desi’s care for those daily journeys.

Everyone agreed that throughout his career, Desi has been friendly, caring and fun on the buses, and looked after anyone in need or in trouble. His love of music wasn’t hard to miss, with tunes coming from the speaker and Desi tapping on the steering wheel and singing along - to the joy of his precious cargo along the 84 route.

He would help old ladies and men get on and off, get out of the bus to help women with their buggies and would have a greeting for everyone.

He celebrates his 66th birthday this Sunday, which is hard to believe, but he isn’t quite ready to put the aul’ feet up. He will have another job in driving, and will continue to carry out all his charity work.

In 2016, he received the Fundraiser of the Year award at the Wicklow People of the year awards with Wicklow Hospice Foundation.

The same year, Dublin Bus made an attempt to stop its drivers listening to their radios while driving. After public outcry, and the threat of industrial action, they reversed that decision. Things might have been a bit less cheerful along the Bray man’s route had that not been the case.

Desi has done tireless fundraising for numerous charitable causes, in the areas of mental health and suicide awareness, as well as for the women’s refuge and Wicklow Hospice Foundation. The mental health organisation ‘Community Reaches Out’ is his brainchild.

Each year, Desi organises painting of the local women's refuge and also gives Santa a loan of his bus to visit the refuge and go to St Catherine's school for children with special needs.

He helps to organise bikers going from Arklow to Bray for suicide awareness. He has been actively part of the Wicklow Hospice committee, raising money and helping with events.

He and his colleagues in Dublin Bus set up a walk from Wicklow town to Bray.

In the first year he had 11 people walking and raised over €10,000 for charity. He was over the moon and started doing it annually, ultimately raising over €250,000.

“He does all this and wants nothing in return. He just has a heart of gold and myself and my family want him to know just how amazing he is,” said his daughter Hazel when she nominated him for his Wicklow People of the Year award. “To me not only is he a star, he's a hero.

“Bray is lucky to have its very own Superman but the best thing for me is that I get to call him dad.”

It was in the 1960s, aged 11, that Des started helping those around him. He raised money for the Little Willy Fund to help a boy in Baldoyle Hospital suffering from the devastating disease Polio.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of people who came out,” he said of Sunday’s journey. “All I did was do my job, looked after my passengers, and enjoyed it. I found a job I really like so never really ‘worked’, that’s what I say.

“I never hassle anybody. My motto has always been to treat people the way you would like to be treated, and that’s worked for me.”

He said that he will treasure forever the memory of the amount of people who came out in the pouring rain, as well as well wishes and cards he has received.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said. “I knew people were doing something but I was surprised by such a big turnout.”

Former Greystones Mayor Kathleen Kelleher was among those to congratulate him. “I would like to acknowledge Desi’s service with Dublin Bus,” she said.

“Over 47 years, Des helped many people through his many fundraising events. He was able to rally hundreds of people to support worthy causes.

“His special skill was in dealing with the many elderly people on his route,” said Kathleen.

“These are the people with no private transport who rely on Dublin Bus. They are dependent on all of us to manage to get through their day.

“Des always treated them with great care, courtesy and friendliness. His elderly passengers always appreciated this concern and he will be much missed by all in Greystones. We wish him many more active years in his retirement.”