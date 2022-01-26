Bray Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force co-ordinator expected to be recruited in coming months

The HSE is set to begin the recruitment process for a full-time coordinator for the Bray Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force, it has been confirmed.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed moves by the HSE to commence a recruitment process for a full-time coordinator for the Bray Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force (LDATF). The Task Force was developed in Bray to bring about a more effective response to the drug crisis that was affecting the local community. It brings together a number of local organisations to co-ordinate a local strategy and support vulnerable members of the community.

Deputy Whitmore asked the HSE about the need to fill the post for the service, which has been without a coordinator for the past three and half years out of the past five years. She said members of Bray Municipal District had contacted her to raise concerns about the lack of a full-time co-ordinator for the local service.

“I asked the HSE and the Minister for Health a Parliamentary Question and was told that it was agreed by the Task Force to employ their in-situ Administrator as Interim Co-ordinator, an arrangement which has been in place since the co-ordinator vacancy occurred. However, I wanted to know what efforts were being made to fill this post in a permanent capacity.

“Taskforces are important in developing and implementing a local drugs strategy for their areas by co-ordinating all relevant programmes and working to address gaps in services so it is essential that they are adequately resources and well-staffed.”

“I welcome the response that a recruitment process is ongoing and it is anticipated that the full time role will be filled by the second quarter of 2022. This will surely increase the capacity of the Task Force as well as offer members some assurance and certainty over their future work. I want to thank Bray Municipal District for bringing this important issue to my attention,” Deputy Whitmore added.

Membership of the task force includes representatives of the Traveller community, Chamber of Commerce health service, community addiction team, council, and the wider community. The task force projects include Bray Community Addiction Team, HSE Addiction Services in Bray, Living Life Counselling, DAISH Bray Traveller Support, various education-based programmes and more.