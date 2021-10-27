Bray is chosen as ‘Healthy Community’

Bray has been chosen as a ‘Healthy Community’ as part of a new initiative to support increased health and wellbeing services to 19 communities in Ireland.

The scheme will see investment in three community kitchens to deliver healthy eating and cooking courses, refurbishment of pitches and installation of sports equipment.

The programme will include the increased delivery of supports to quit smoking, improve healthy eating and improve mental wellbeing and reduce isolation.

“For example the increased rollout of parenting programmes with Tusla under Sláintecare Healthy Communities is one of the most fundamental and positive things we can do to support parents and children’s health and wellbeing,” said Helen Deely, Head of HSE Health and Wellbeing.

The scheme will also support improvement in areas such as education, housing, social support and the built environment.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan launched the €13 million programme.

The programme will be delivered in partnership with the HSE, local authorities, local communities, statutory, voluntary and community groups. The investment will fund new posts including staff working at community level to engage, support and coordinate these activities in an effective manner.

“The goal of the Healthy Communities Programme is to improve the long-term health and wellbeing of the people living in these communities,” said Minister Donnelly.

“These initiatives will be delivered in partnership with a number of groups working together to provide a range of dedicated services to build lasting improvements in health and wellbeing.”

An additional one-off total fund of €4.75m is also being made available, with up to €250,000 per community. The focus of the scheme is to support projects through the local authorities that will positively impact on the health and wellbeing of those who live within the programme areas.

Minister Feighan said: “Taking an evidence-based approach, this work will build on existing programmes in these areas and mobilise available resources to address local needs to promote health and wellbeing.

“The 19 areas chosen to participate in this programme are diverse and have distinct needs and requirements. Each programme will be tailored to the local needs of the community to build sustainable improvements in the health and wellbeing for people of all ages living in these communities.”

“Sláintecare/Healthy Ireland and HSE are joining forces with other public agencies, community and voluntary groups to deliver a targeted intervention to improve healthy behaviours in young families and vulnerable groups in the community,” said Minister Simon Harris, who welcomed Bray’s inclusion,