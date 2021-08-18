Bray is announced as ‘Poetry Town’

BRAY will be one of 20 towns in Ireland to have its own ‘Poet Laureate’ as part of a new initiative from Poetry Ireland called Poetry Town.

The chosen Poet Laureates will either be from the area or have strong connections with it, and will be commissioned to write a poem that honours and reflects their town and its people. Bray’s Poet Laureate will be announced on August 17.

The people and communities of each Poetry Town will celebrate poetry in their everyday lives and surroundings, create communal experiences, and celebrate the pride, strength and diversity of each town, from September 10 to 18.

Each poem will be revealed and presented to the people of the participating towns at a series of online events, one from each town, featuring contributions from local poets, artists and musicians.