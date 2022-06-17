Bray International Women's Day walk raises over €2,400

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, John Duggan of The Martello and Cllr Lourda Scott, Chair of the Wicklow Women Councillors Caucus with the donations which have been presented to Bray Women's Refuge and Women's Aid.

A walk organised to mark International Women's Day raised over €2,400 for two important causes.

The Wicklow Women Councillors Caucus called on communities in Wicklow to gather for a walk and chat to celebrate International Women's Day in March in aid of Bray Women’s Refuge and Women’s Aid at Bray Promenade.

The fundraiser was supported by The Martello, which offered refreshments to those taking part in the walk. The popular seafront venue also matched the donations raised.

The event was a a great success, raising a fantastic €2,450 to support the two charities.

Cllr Scott was joined by John Duggan of the Martello and Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy to announce the total amount raised.

Cllr Lourda Scott, Chair of the Wicklow Women Councillors Caucus said; "On behalf of the Women Councillors Caucus I thank everyone who participated on the day and contributed so generously to these local causes. A particular thanks to John Duggan and the Martello for their support and for matching funds raised on the day."

The Caucus, is a non partisan group made up of all women councillors with the aim of addressing barriers to women entering politics and to strenghten cooperation between women elected in Local Government.