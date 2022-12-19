Bray Head coffee van Brew with a View opens new café in Greystones

IT has been a rollercoaster end to 2022 for popular Bray Head coffee truck Brew with a View, as after losing their long-held spot on the hill, this month they took the brave leap of opening a permanent café in Greystones.

Brew with a View started life as a small food truck, specialising in good coffee and tasty treats. Founder’s Renato Ciganovic and Chloe Fortune started their venture on Bray Head in 2021, during the pandemic, but then this summer they were forced to apply for planning permission to Wicklow County Council to remain at the location, which is an area of special conservation.

That permission was refused in October, so the pair had a big decision to make during a time when many food outlets are feeling the pinch.

On December 9 they took the bold step to open a retail outlet at La Touché Place in Greystones. They say it is something they always hoped they’d be able to do, and so far it has been a success, with a warm welcome of half price coffees and toasties on the first weekend, and a visit from Santa last weekend.

“We always wanted to open our own shop,” said Chloe. "This is always going to be a hard slog, no matter when you get the opportunity, so as soon as it was an option, we jumped at it.”

She added: “like everyone else in the country, we are very worried about it, but we felt it was an opportunity we didn’t want to pass up and I asked Renato ‘Is there ever a good time to start a new business?’. You will always have reasons not to try and we know it won’t be easy, but it is our dream so we have to give it a go. We just hope the local communities will support us and shop local this Christmas.”

This is not the end though for their famous orange and white Transit van, which is still on the go in the grounds of Belmont Demesne. For both businesses loyalty to the locality is a big part of the business.

Chloe said: “The van and the shop are quite different. Our van is off grid, so we have a different operating style to the shop. In the van we only do coffee and cakes but in the shop, we also do delicious toasties and have retail stock."

"Where possible we opt for local suppliers, like locally roasted coffee from Pure Coffee, homemade cakes from Days Kitchen, Ronnie B’s and our own homemade cookies. We are using cheeses from the Traditional Cheese Company, sourdough bread from Firehouse Bakery in Delgany and meats from FX Buckley.”

Their retail offering is all from local crafters with all sorts on sale, from watercolour cards and suncatchers, to wooden chopping boards and candles. Their toasties include vegan options and a Christmas dinner special, and the café is dog-friendly too.

As for their famous orange and white Transit van, it is still on the go in the grounds of Belmont Demesne and they have not given up on returning it to Bray Head next summer.

Chloe said: “Having just opened the shop, we will focus on this for the winter and start making plans for the summer. We still hope to be able to get our vintage coffee van back open on Bray Head next summer, but we will need to see how things go with the shop as this is our main focus now.”