Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bray Harbour regeneration estimates could rise due to cost of materials

Councillors call for greater assessment of the plan’s impact on local wildlife

Bray Harbour Expand

Close

Bray Harbour

Bray Harbour

Bray Harbour

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Local councillors have expressed concerns that the estimated costs of the Bray Harbour regeneration scheme could rise due to increasing construction costs.

Elected members received an update on proposals to regenerate the Bray Harbour area during their January meeting. Over €7 million in URDF funding was allocated to the project in March 2021. However, consultants told councillors that the initial estimate of €7 million may have to be reviewed due to higher construction costs.

Privacy