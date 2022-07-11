Bray Gardaí renew appeal for information on Antoinette Smith murder

The late Antoinette Smith was found dead at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry in 1988.

Gardaí at Bray Garda Station investigating the murder of Antoinette Smith, whose remains were discovered near Enniskerry in County Wicklow in 1988, have issued a renewed appeal for information.

On Saturday, July 11, 1987 Antoinette and a friend attended the David Bowie concert at Slane, Co. Meath. They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving at Parnell Square at around 11pm. They went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street. While in the club they met two men that they knew. They joined the men’s group and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

Antoinette’s friend parted company when they left the club. Antoinette remained for some time and spoke to the two men until all three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street. The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

Antoinette was subsequently reported missing to Gardaí by her husband. She remained missing for nine months until her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountains near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry, on April 3, 1988.

Antoinette was a mother of two young children, Lisa (7) and Rachel (3), at the time of her disappearance.

It is now 35 years since she was last seen on O’Connell Street, Dublin. Gardaí are now appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

Gardaí urge individuals, who thirty years on, may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships/associations may have changed over the years.

Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.