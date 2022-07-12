Bray family takes on gruelling fundraiding walk to honour sister and dad

Members of the Berine Family pictured with Stephanie O'Leary and Carmel Robinson of Purple House in Bray

A Bray family recently completed a gruelling six-hour hike in memory of two of their flock who passed tragically, raising vital funds for the local charity that helped them throughout their turbulent time.

Louise Beirne, her niece, nephew, and their partners hiked the Great Sugarloaf, Little Sugarloaf and Bray Head on Saturday, July 9, raising €3,325 for the Purple House Cancer Support Centre, who helped Louise’s father, Tony, during his battle with cancer as well as providing support to the family following Tony’s death and the sudden passing of Louise’s sister, Debbie from a blood clot in January.

“They are absolutely amazing,” said Louise in regard to the Purple House Cancer Support Centre, “Veronica and her son Conor have all the time in the world for everyone. I am sure they are very busy people, but they always have time to stop and have a chat and you always feel great afterwards.”

Louise explained the care they received during Tony’s battle with cancer and following his passing in July 2014, as well as the support the Beirne family were given following Debbie’s death earlier this year.

“Tony was very uncomfortable, so they brought him a chair," she said. “They were very supportive of the family and provided grief counselling for us. They are a brilliant support, and we still avail of them today.”

Louise and her family kept Tony and Debbie close in their hearts and minds during their testing journey and used their struggles and battles as inspiration to complete the hike.

“When it got tough, we were thinking of them and what they had to go through, so anything we had to go through was nothing in comparison,” said Louise. “We had framed pictures of them with us too so that they were with us on the day.”

Although the Beirne family had picked one of the warmest days of the year so far to set out on such an enduring task, spirits were high throughout the six-hour event.

“We had good cloud cover, a lot of water was drunk and there was a lot of sweating, but thankfully nobody passed out!” said Louise.

Donations for the Beirne family’s fundraiser are still being accepted with donations through their iDonate page ( www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11442741_in-memory-of-tony-beirne---debbie-beirne.html), with all donations going to the Purple House Cancer Support Centre in Bray.