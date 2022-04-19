Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Bray Cualann Historical Society to host talk on Arthur Griffith

The Royal Hotel, Bray. Expand

Close

The Royal Hotel, Bray.

The Royal Hotel, Bray.

The Royal Hotel, Bray.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Bray Cualann Society will hold their next talk on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Royal Hotel in the Queens' Room.

Journalist, barrister and historian Dr Colum Kenny will present a talk titled ‘Arthur Griffith and the Treaty”.

The talk will be illustrated and all members of Bray Cualann Society are welcome to attend this event. 

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Dr Kenny is a  former RTE broadcaster who is known for his longstanding contributions as a columnist to Irish national newspapers.

Dr Kenny is a Professor Emeritus of the faculty of the School of Communications at DCU. His publications include ‘Irish-American Odyssey’, ‘Moments that Changed Us: Ireland after 1973 ‘, ‘The Power of Silence: Silent Communication in Daily Life’ and ‘The Enigma of Arthur Griffith: 'Father of Us All'’.

Privacy