Bray Cualann Historical Society to host talk on Arthur Griffith

Bray Cualann Society will hold their next talk on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Royal Hotel in the Queens' Room.

Journalist, barrister and historian Dr Colum Kenny will present a talk titled ‘Arthur Griffith and the Treaty”.

The talk will be illustrated and all members of Bray Cualann Society are welcome to attend this event.

Dr Kenny is a former RTE broadcaster who is known for his longstanding contributions as a columnist to Irish national newspapers.

Dr Kenny is a Professor Emeritus of the faculty of the School of Communications at DCU. His publications include ‘Irish-American Odyssey’, ‘Moments that Changed Us: Ireland after 1973 ‘, ‘The Power of Silence: Silent Communication in Daily Life’ and ‘The Enigma of Arthur Griffith: 'Father of Us All'’.