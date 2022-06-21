Bray councillors to rotate membership of neighbourhood liaison committee

Elected members of Bray Municipal District have agreed to rotate membership by councillors of the San Remo Neighbourhood Liaison Committee.

The neighbourhood liaison committee (NLC) was set up following the opening of San Remo homeless shelter on Sidmonton Road.

The committee includes residents of the area, gardai, and the four councillors for Bray East.

However, councillors agreed during the June meeting of the district that the four councillors represented on the committee should be extended to include those for Bray West.

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy had been chair of the committee as part of her role as cathaoirleach, and Cllr Erika Doyle, the new cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, will take over as committee chair.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy reminded councillors that the four councillors for Bray East had joined the NLC as the shelter is in the Bray East catchment.

However, the NLC notes that the shelter serves the entire district and beyond and it is felt that councillors from Bray West should also be given the opportunity to join the committee.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy said the NLC suggests that the cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District should continue to chair the committee with no more than four councillors to sit on the body to avoid an imbalance.

The NLC meets every two months, though emergency meetings can be called if required.

Cllr Anne Ferris said she is supportive of the idea. She expressed the desire to remain on the committee, but said she would be happy to step down if required.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy also offered to step down from the committee, adding that the NLC provides an opportunity to engage with residents and hear their concerns.

Cllr Doyle said the change is appropriate because a councillor from Bray West could be elected cathaoirleach in future.

District Manager Lorraine Gallagher reminded councillors that the NLC was set up to improve communication with local residents following the opening of the San Remo homeless shelter.

She said it would be appropriate for the district to advise Wicklow County Council’s housing section of any changes to the membership of the committee, but these decisions could be made by the district.

Cllr Doyle said she would like to see more active engagement from the county council with the NLC.

Cllr Grace McManus offered to step down from the committee, nominating Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy' O’Brien to join the committee. This was seconded by Cllr Rory O’Connor.

Cllr Doyle said she would prefer to see minimal changes to the NLC's membership to provide continuity.

Following a query by Cllr Melanie Corrigan, it was agreed that the members of the NLC would be reviewed on an annual basis.