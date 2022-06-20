Bray councillors seek insight on resident consultations about outdoor space proposal

Council officials have been asked to provide more information about consultations held with residents of Bray Promenade about a proposal to construct an outdoor arts venue.

Wicklow County Council is proposing to construct an outdoor performance space on a green area at Strand Road, opposite the level crossing.

The topic was raised by Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien during the June meeting of the district. An update on the project states that talks have taken place with groups of residents, but gives no indication of their feedback, he said.

"All the residents could be against it, they must have concerns or questions. It would good to get a sense of what residents are saying.”

District Manager said feedback can be provided to councillors about these preliminary meetings. Some residents are supportive of the project and concerns have also been expressed about noise and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Erika Doyle said people are aware of the outdoor performance space as a concept, however, there are a lot of questions and unknowns about the project. She said it would be interesting to see the feedback from these meetings with residents.

Ms Gallagher said work is continuing on drawings for the proposed outdoor performance space.