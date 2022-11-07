Bray councillor says women who experience early miscarriage should get paid leave

Bray Labour councillor, Anne Ferris, is calling on employers to recognise the need for time off work for women who experience early miscarriage.

Cllr Ferris says employment legislation must address some legacy structural inequalities that remain and provide comfort to women and couples when they need it most.

“The Labour Party is calling on the Government to include reproductive health rights within its Work-Life Balance Bill. Our amendments would give women workers up to twenty days paid leave if they experience an early miscarriage, and up to ten days paid leave for any employee to take time off work for reproductive health reasons, including IVF.

“This is a measure that would advance women’s employment rights, address the structural gender equality issues in the workplace and also embed a more compassionate approach to miscarriage and other experiences. In Ireland, around 14,000 women experience a miscarriage each year, and around one in six couples will experience fertility issues. I know from speaking to women right across Co. Wicklow that this is something that has touched many people and I believe it is time that it is properly recognised. We need to provide paid leave to women when they need it most.

“Early miscarriage remains somewhat shrouded in silence. Many women still feel unsupported in the workplace after such an experience. Women try to find the balance between wanting privacy but needing flexibility and compassion from the workplace. By legislating for early miscarriage and reproductive health leave, it is my hope that women will feel empowered to seek necessary time off without fear or shame.

“The Labour Party first introduced the Organisation of Working Time Act (Reproductive Health Leave) Bill in March 2021, yet despite not opposing the Bill in the Seanad, the Government continues to drag its heels on this. Since the introduction of Labour’s Bill last year, I have been contacted by women and couples in Co. Wicklow telling me how helpful this leave would have been to them when they needed a compassionate approach from their workplace.

“In sharing their stories, women often report returning to work immediately without any support from their employer. This is not always the fault of the employer as many women keep their pregnancy loss a secret. Others say that in the immediate days following a pregnancy loss, the routine offered by the workplace can be welcome but it is when the physical pain ends that the grief can become overwhelming. Our amendments to the Work-Life Balance Bill will allow women the time and space to come to terms with their loss.

“If we are to end the silence around fertility issues, we need to start with the workplace by introducing reproductive leave here. The introduction of publicly funded IVF treatment in this year’s Budget is hugely welcome for many people in Co. Wicklow who hope to seek fertility treatment. It will be one step in addressing the financial barrier that faces people in making decisions around family planning. But as well as money, many women and men have invested their time, hopes, and dreams in IVF treatment, while taking unpaid leave for extensive medical appointments and related treatments. Labour’s amendments would entitle any worker who needs it to take up to ten days leave for these appointments.

“Many employers are already introducing workplace policies to support women who experience early miscarriage. The Labour Party is calling on the Government to introduce specific time off in such circumstances, and by doing so we hope it will encourage greater public awareness of this issue which is being endured by so many in silence.”