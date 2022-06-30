Bray Councillor calls on Wicklow County Council not to use private developer for affordable housing build at Rehills

A publicly owned site in Bray should not be given to a developer to construct affordable housing, according to one local councillor.

Cllr Joe Behan expressed his opposition to a proposal for the Rehills lands in Bray to be developed as part of a public private partnership (PPP).

Speaking at the June meeting, Cllr Behan said he found it “dispiriting" that it could take several years for the need for social housing in Bray and the wider county to be addressed.

"Young families are paying high rents and have no hope of future home ownership,” he said, pointing to the Rehills site as land where councillors hope affordable homes could be provided.

Councillors have often expressed their desire to see the Rehills lands developed for social and affordable housing.

Council officials have previously told councillors that the Rehills lands have been submitted to the Department of Housing for inclusion in a PPP bundle.

If this is agreed, the social housing would then be progressed as part of the PPP and operated by the developer for 25 years.

However, affordable housing would not be included in the PPP and would have to be progressed by the local authority separately.

Council officials also confirmed that there are no plans to sell any of the land or to use any of it for purposes other than social and affordable housing.

Cllr Behan welcomed confirmation that the land would remain publicly owned, adding that he would “not be in favour of handing over that site to a private developer for them to get profit from the affordable housing that the people of our town are waiting for.”

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy said councillors want to see the Rehills site used to provide some affordable housing. She asked how the development of the site as a PPP would be managed.

Cllr Behan also sought an update on a proposed development of social homes on the former Central Garage site on Parnell Road in Bray.

He said the proposal had been approved by the previous municipal district and the planning permission would be nearing its end.

Cllr Behan said other housing developments in the district also appear to be delayed.

“It looks like it is being put on the long finger. It's dispiriting when there's talk of a housing emergency that there has not been any movement.”

Cllr Behan also asked for repairs to be carried out to speed ramps in Oldcourt estate.

Cllr Dermot 'Daisy’ O’Brien asked for an update on the completion date for the new social homes on the Southern Cross road. He also sought details about how the development would be managed by the housing body Cooperative Housing Ireland, once completed.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy asked if councillors would have the opportunity to visit the site and speak with the development team and Cooperative Housing Ireland.

She also congratulated Wicklow County Council on the official opening of Jameson Heights in Kilmacanogue, adding that these events are important to residents and the wider community.

Cllr Grace McManus sought an update on the homeless outreach service and plans to develop social homes in Fassaroe.

She noted the concept of affordable housing is complex because what is considered affordable may be out of the reach of some families who do qualify for social housing. Cllr McManus said the district is also in need of cost rental homes.

District Manager Lorraine Gallagher said the homelessness outreach service is returning on a phased basis following a health and safety assessment.

She also agreed to provide councillors with an updated chart of staff working for Wicklow County Council.

District Administrator Linda Healy said the housing officer had been unable to attend the meeting, but would reply by email to councillors’ queries.