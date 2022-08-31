Bray councillor calls for more solar panels in Wicklow car parks

Bray West Councillor Rory O’Connor wants more solar panels installed in Wicklow car parks.

Inspired by Wicklow County Council’s new power generating car park and in light of the current energy crisis, the independent councillor has written to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to seek action. In the letter, he suggested a grant scheme is needed to help councils reduce their carbon footprint.

Speaking on the topic Cllr O’Connor said: “A grant like this would increase the decarbonisation of local authorities and also in the long run reduce the energy bills. This would mean over time, more money could be paid into local services. Local authorities across Ireland have large quantities of parking lots, which could be utilised.”

Cllr O’Connor didn’t suggest a specific grant amount to the minister, rather he hopes to float the notion, pointing out that a grant would be the right thing to do and in the present climate quite timely.

Currently, Wicklow County Council has the largest solar car port in Ireland, covering 107 car parking spaces at County building in Wicklow town. Cllr O’Connor would like to see this replicated across the county.