Bray Community Noticeboard

Tidy Towns AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Bray Tidy Towns will take place on Thursday, November 4, at 7.30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Villa Pacis on Vevay Road.

The agenda includes the annual report, financial report, and election of committee members.

To attend, contact Mary at 087 2104844 or email braytidytowns@gmail.com.

Small jobs service

A new job service for older and more vulnerable people living in Bray and North Wicklow has been launched by Bray Area Partnership.

CARA (Care and Repair Action) provides help with a variety of small jobs such as cutting hedges and lawns, flower beds, minor carpentry, small paint jobs and installing smoke alarms.

This service seeks to support older and vulnerable people to remain in their own home and live as independently as possible. They only have to pay for materials used - although donations are gratefully accepted. All staff are Garda-vetted.

The team can be contacted at 01 286 6080 or by emailing james@brayareapartnership.ie.

Cadets call

The Order of Malta ambulance corps in Bray is recruiting young members.

Cadets aged between 10 and 16 are invited to take part. They will learn first aid and make new friends in the organisation.

To get involved, email braycadets@orderofmalta.ie

Irish Trefoil Guild

Former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area are invited to join the Bray Trefoil Guild - Guiding for Life.

To join, send an email to Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

The aims of Trefoil Guild are to keep alive the spirit of the Guide Promise and Law, to carry that spirit into the community and to give support to Guiding.

The Irish Trefoil Guild caters for past and present adult members of the Guiding movement. It provides friendship, activities and enjoyment for its members, and gives service and support for the local community and Irish Girl Guide Units.

Toastmasters

Bray Toastmasters meets every second Monday at 7.45 p.m. on Zoom.

Find the group on Facebook to sign up.

Seed ark

A community ‘seed ark’ has been set up at Bray Library.

A seed ark is a collection of open pollinated or heirloom seeds that is free for the community to use.

Gardeners who are members of Wicklow Library Service ‘borrow’ seeds from the library at planting time, and then at the end of the growing season, they save seeds from the plants to share with the library. Individuals can borrow four packets at a time, community and school groups can borrow more. With a good stock of seeds from organic basil to cherry tomatoes, there is something for everyone.

To arrange to borrow seeds, send an email to bralib@wicklowcoco.ie. Individuals can borrow four packets at a time. Community groups can have more, depending on their size.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in its new Bray office and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Creative writing

People who have cancer and their families can sign up for creative writing classes with Purple House Cancer Support.

The eight-week online programme is facilitated by author Tanya Farrelly. Call 01 2866966.

Meals on Wheels

Enniskerry and Kilmacanogue Meals on Wheels is inviting volunteer drivers to get in touch to offer their services.

Drivers who can give up two or three hours twice a month can contact Maoiliosa Kelly at 086 8322466.

The service delivers hot meals every Tuesday and Thursday to older people in their homes. It’s an opportunity to connect with the community and provide a hot meal and social contact to older people in the area.

Mental health programme

Grow community mental health programme is now taking place on Zoom each Tuesday evening from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register a place call 086 6063184 or email clodagherasmus@grow.ie.

Aspire project

Bray Area Partnership’s social prescribing well-being project, Aspire, is a free service that supports people with their health and well-being by connecting them up with services and activities in the community.

In these Covid-19 times, it can be difficult to stay connected to the local community and maintain well-being and positive mental health.

The team will initially chat to people over the phone or via Zoom about their needs and interests and then refer them on to services and supports that can help or link them into activities that will be right for them. Through regular check-ins the coordinator will support people over six to 10 weeks as they engage with these activities.

The free Aspire online programme also brings people together in small supportive groups to connect and learn practical skills such as coping with stress, relaxation techniques and self-care during these challenging times.

Aspire is a Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare-funded project.

To sign up go to Brayareapertnership.ie or call 01 2868266.

Book sale

The monthly book sale service run by Shankill Day Care/Shankill Old Folks Association has reopened.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, it will be an email/phone order and collection service.

Readers can place an order for specific book titles or authors, and organisers will see if they are in stock, or request a specific genre.

All books are in pristine condition and competitively priced. They also have a selection of jigsaws and DVDs.

To place an order, email sofabooks4u@gmail.com or send a text or WhatsApp to 089 4932103

Organisers will then send a message to let the buyer know when to collect their books and the amount owing. They can then call to the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill (D18 HW95), and pick them up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays or Fridays.

The organisers are not in a position to accept new books or take back any returns while the Covid-19 crisis is ongoing.

Tributes for the deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

Please contact Eimear Dodd on 087 3804149 or e.dodd@peoplenews.ie if this is something that interests you or is something you would like to do to honour the memory of your loved one who has recently passed away.

Bray Area Partnership

Bray Area Partnership is continuing to provide services in the local community during these difficult times - finding innovative ways to connect with people where meeting face-to-face is not possible for the time being - and is asking people to visit their website to find out what’s on offer at Brayareapartnership.ie.

The website also features a handy Covid-19 Information and Resources page, with information on local and national contacts and resources under a wide range of different subject headings.

For jobseekers, the Partnership’s Local Employment Service has a Jobs in the Window display of job vacancies outside its office at 86 Main Street, Bray and posts a list of local job vacancies on the Partnership’s website every Friday.

Its Facebook page has regular posts on jobs and other opportunities. Their training programme includes a range of free online courses and workshops.

Disability action group

A community group of people with disabilities in the north Wicklow area is looking for more local people with disabilities to join.

The group is called Disability Action Together Group (DATG) North Wicklow.

DATG provides a space for people with a disability to network and have a strong voice in advocating for change on issues that affect them. To get involved, email lauraenglish@disability-federation.ie.

Recycling centre

Bray recycling centre is opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1.45 p.m.

People are asked to minimise their visits to the centre by waiting until they have a larger volume of waste, rather than frequent visits with small amounts of waste. People are asked not to approach staff, and to put materials into bins themselves.

Public entry may be stopped for a few minutes throughout the day for cleaning