Bray club to host fundraiser for Ukraine

A fundraiser will take place in Bray on Saturday, March 5 to fundraise for UNICEF's work in Ukraine.

Co. Wicklow Lawn Tennis Club will host coffee and cake at its Vevay Road home in Bray, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in support of this cause.

Organised by members of the local community, all donations raised will go directly to UNICEF to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

All are welcome to come along and show their support for this worthwhile cause.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up. People who wish to support the event, but cannot attend can make a donation at gofundme.com/f/coffee-and-bake-sale.