Bray Chamber of Commerce confirms date of annual golf outing

Bray Chamber of Commerce has confirmed its our Annual Golf outing and Members barbecue event will take place on Friday, May 20 in Bray Golf Club.
There will be a shotgun start at 2 p.m. followed by a members barbecue.
Members of the local business organisation who do not golf are invited to come along and network at the members barbecue afterwards.
Organisers are hoping for a great event which provides opportunities for members of Bray Chamber to network and liaise.
To book a team for the golf outing and/or BBQ ticket, members of Bray Chamber can contact the office by emailing info@braychamber.ie.