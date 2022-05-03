Bray ‘bursting with pride’ after 'best in the world’ Katie Taylor’s win in Madison Square Garden

30 April 2022; Katie Taylor with manager Brian Peters, left, and coach Ross Enamait, right, after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bray is “bursting with pride” following Katie Taylor’s fantastic win in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The boxer retained her undisputed women’s lightweight world titles in her fight against Amanda Serrano, extending her unbeaten record to 21 wins.

Councillor Aoife Flynn-Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, said the community is “beyond proud” of Katie’s achievements in the ring and her impact on women’s boxing.

“The town is bursting with pride”.

Councillor Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, also offered congratulations.

“In my opinion, Katie is the greatest athlete this country has ever produced. Her bravery and ‘never say die’ attitude during the fight were incredible.

“I wish her continued success, she’s a role model for the county and the country.”

Cllr Joe Behan said, “Katie has proven herself to be the best in the world. From her time as a pupil in St Fergal’s NS, she was a great competitor and a great sports person.

“Her fame is almost worldwide and that’s a tribute to her and the work done to ensure her skills.”

“I’d love to see her have an another bout in Ireland, we’ve rarely had the opportunity to see her fight here and it would be fantastic to see it happen”.

Many messages of congratulations to Katie were shared on social media.

Deputy Steven Matthews said Katie is “outstanding athlete and genuinely decent person”.

Deputy John Brady said ”What Katie has achieved is breath-taking and she is not only a trailblazer for women in boxing and sport, she’s also a role model for so many girls and boys, showing that with hard work and determination you can achieve anything.”

Minister Stephen Donnelly said “Ireland and her home county of Wicklow are rightly incredibly proud of the superb skill, courage and determination she showed.

"Saturday night was probably the toughest fight of Katie's career with moments where she looked under real pressure but the way she fought back was incredible.

"Katie is with good reason, probably our country's most loved sports star and exactly the sort of hero young girls and boys do and should look up to."

Since the bout, there have been renewed calls for a statue of Katie to be erected in Bray.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy said the idea of a statue is being “brought up by the community, but I understand it’s not something that Katie herself is hugely supportive of. Wicklow County Council has said before that anything that is proposed would be in full agreement with Katie”.

Cllr Cullen said the local authority would look to mark Katie’s latest achievement and he intends to seek views on this during the next Wicklow County Council meeting.

Deputy Brady said many things have already been done to mark Katie’s achievements including a sports scholarship.

“While it’s understandable for people to want to put a statue up to mark the fantastic achievements of Katie Taylor. This was put to her team previously and I’d imagine because Katie is so humble it was something at this point she didn’t want to pursue.

“However, knowing Katie I’d say her preference would be for Wicklow County Council and the government to provide suitable, permanent accommodation to the boxing clubs in the area that currently have none.

“I believe that it’s absolutely crazy that we have homeless boxing clubs in the same county where the undisputed and undefeated champion of the world is from. We also need to see the legal squabble over the purpose-built boxing club in Bray Harbour ended and for the kids to be allowed back in, to follow in the footsteps of their hero.”