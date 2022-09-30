Bray brand Lil & Izzy win top award for innovative children’s sleep bag

Megan Cassidy, Commercial Director of Zahra and Katie Brandon Byrne of Lil & Izzy, at this year’s National Parenting Product Awards (NPPAs).

At the 2022 National Parenting Product Awards (NPPAs) there was success for Bray business Lil & Izzy.

The young firm won the award for best sleepwear product with its organic cotton sleep bag. The Lil & Izzy brand is named after the owner Katie Brandon Byrne’s daughters. She had a desire to design products that are gentle on sensitive skin while also being ethically sourced and sustainable.

Commenting on her win, Katie Brandon Byrne said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to win such a prestigious award, as it is the only independently tested awards within Ireland.

“To win against such strong rivals is brilliant for a small Irish firm.”

Lil & Izzy’s design studio is based in Egan’s centre, Upper Dargle Road, Bray and presently the company retails online. Its products can also be found in stores like Avoca and other boutiques around the country.

The winners of the ninth annual NPPAs were revealed at a ceremony hosted by parenting publisher and content agency, Zahra who say 2022 marked the biggest year of the awards to date, with over 200 products entered by brands across Ireland and overseas.

The NPPAs were created with the aim to find the most trusted products on today’s market, according to parents. Based on the experiences of 3,073 parents nationwide, its research shows 84 per cent of parents are most influenced by other parents and friends when it comes to purchasing products, compared to just 19 per cent who say they would be swayed by a social media influencer.

Value for money is the number one key purchase driver for the majority of parents (96 per cent), followed by 88 per cent who say the ability to re-use products for future children is a must.

Products made from sustainable materials is also a key factor for almost three-quarters (72 per cent).

Commenting on the awards, Commercial Director at Zahra Megan Cassidy said: “Given the current climate, parents’ purchasing decisions are more important and more rigorously researched than ever. We know from our research how important awards are to parents trying to discern the very best product for their baby, and that’s why we’re so proud to host the only independently-verified parenting product awards in the country.

“We’ve got three layers of credibility built into these awards; our research partner Kantar, our panel of experts, and of course – the parents themselves.”

Research Director at Kantar, Ailis Hickey, added: “Put simply, these awards are all about connecting parents with the best products on the market.

“The awards are independently tested, with no brand sponsorship or linkage, brands can be assured that every product that enters is on a level playing field – and when parents see the NPPA award label in-store, on a pack, or in the media they know the product comes highly endorsed by those they trust the most, other parents.”