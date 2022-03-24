Bray Bowling Club to host Bowling League Final

Bray Bowling Club will host the final of the All Weather Bowling League 2021/22.

The match will be held in Bray Bowling Club, Failte Park on Saturday, March 26 starting at 11 a.m. The final will be between Dun Laoghaire and Meath.

The final of the Champion of Champions Singles Competition between Peter Byrne from Herbert Park and Peter McArdle from Greenhills will also be played with an 11.30 a.m. start.

The All Weather Bowling League started last October. Bboth teams have played 12 matches to reach this stage. Bray had two teams in the league and one team reached the semi-final however, Dun Laoghaire proved too good on the day. A feast of good bowling is promised and it is a chance to see the skill on display and consider joining the local club.