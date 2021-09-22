Bray Bowling Club finals weekend

Bray Bowling club will hold their annual club finals this weekend, September 25 and 26, in Fáilte Park.

The action starts at 12 midday on Saturday with the Mixed Trips Final and the Men’s 4 Bowl Pairs Final.

The Men’s 4 Bowl Handicap follows at 2 p.m. followed by the Ladies’ 2 Bowl Singles Final at 3.30 p.m. between Terri McKeon and Marge O’Leary.

Both the Ladies’ and Men’s 2 Bowl Pairs Finals will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Men’s 2 Bowl Singles between the holder Patrick Brosnan and Peter Gough is on Sunday at 1.30 p.m. This is followed by the the Ladies’ and Men’s Championship Finals. All are welcome to attend for a great weekend of bowling. There is adequate seating around the green and refreshments will be available.