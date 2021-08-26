Bray Bowl protest cancelled

Bray Bowl has called off a peaceful protest it had planned for Friday afternoon.

‘Thankfully, we are in dialogue with numerous TDs who have assured us that our plight will be in the conversation on Tuesday at the cabinet meeting,’ said general manager Boz Quinn.

‘For this reason, we have decided to cancel the peaceful demonstration on Friday.’

Mr Quinn and staff had planned to walk from the bowling alley to the constituency office of Minister Simon Harris.

This was amid growing frustration at the facility not being permitted to open its doors.

20 people work at Bray Bowl.

The business expected to be able to open on Monday, July 26, and had made announcements to that effect, but then found that they didn’t fall under the umbrella of indoor hospitality with pubs and restaurants.