Bray-based nursing home acquired by Trinity Care Group

Cairnhill Nursing Home in Bray has been acquired by Trinity Care Group.

The 93-bed facility is located on the Herbert Road, close to Ardmore Studios.

The nursing home opened its doors in 2013 and employs around 120 staff.

The Trinity Care Group manages 12 nursing home facilities across seven counties Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Kilkenny and Cavan. Cairnhill Nursing Home is the group’s first nursing home in Wicklow.

Susan McLaverty, interim CEO of Trinity Care Group Ireland, said: “Cairnhill Nursing Home represent another incredible addition to the expanding Trinity Care / DomusVi offering in the Irish market place. We look forward to working with them to create a long and successful journey together."

Trinity Care Group is part of the DromusVi Group, an international provider of housing, services and care for older people.