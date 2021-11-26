Bray band Wyvern Lingo taking part in Irish Women in Harmony documentary

Karen Cowley (left) of Wyvern Lingo is taking part in the radio documentary 'Irish Women in Harmony - Behind the Voices'.

KAREN Cowley of Wyvern Lingo is taking part in a new radio documentary about Irish Women in Harmony.

The Bray singer and performer is among the interviewees for ‘Irish Women in Harmony - Behind the Voices’, which will be released as a podcast on Monday, November 29.

In 2020 ‘Irish Women in Harmony’ a collective of over 40 Irish female artists came together to record a cover of The Cranberries’ hit ‘Dreams’. The song became one of the most successful musical collaborations of 2020 and raised over €250,000 for domestic abuse charity Safe Ireland.

In ‘Irish Women in Harmony - Behind the Voices’, Karen, RuthAnne, Una Healy, Lyra and Erica Cody tell the story of how this talented group of women came together to make this happen, creating a musical community for Irish female artists.

‘Dreams’ has received over 5 million streams on Spotify, the video has been viewed over 3 million times and it was the first female act to hold the number 1 spot on the Official Irish Homegrown Chart.

‘Irish Women in Harmony - Behind the Voices’ was produced by Lisa Gernon, recorded remotely and funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee. It will be broadcast on Newstalk on Sunday, November 28, at 7 a.m and repeated at 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. .