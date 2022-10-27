Bray author launches new book telling stories from grassroots of the GAA

Editor PJ Cunningham (left), Patricia and Ciaran Byrne from Wicklow at the launch of ‘Grassroots The Second Half – Stories from the Heart of the GAA’ at Croke Park. Photo: Aishling Conway.

Bray-based author and journalist PJ Cunningham has edited a new book telling the stories of those at the grassroots of the GAA.

‘Grassroots – The Second Half, Stories From the Heart of the GAA’ features entertaining and dramatic tales from members and followers of the GAA at every level with contributions also from well-known sportspeople like former Antrim All-Star hurler, Sambo McNaughton, former rugby star Ollie Campbell, snooker star Ken Doherty and Galway All-Ireland winner John Connolly.

The book was launched at Croke Park by GAA President Larry McCarthy, who said that “grassroots people” seldom got the spotlight for what they did, but by writing their own accounts as part of this series of books, their story-telling would become part of the social and cultural history for the present and future generations.

Editor PJ Cunningham, who lives in Bray, added it was fitting that Croke Park was the setting for the launch because the writers’ stories were being acknowledged at the very highest level by the GAA.

PJ said: “The contributors have unearthed a treasure trove of local stories, which would die out if not put in book form and these can broaden the understanding of what the GAA means. They used to say it was the Catholic Church, Fianna Fail and the GAA, which was the at the core of Irish life – the first two have shrunk in terms of influence but the GAA’s continues to grow.”

The GAA President went on to joke: “I’m not sure if there is some poetic licence in some of them. However, I do know I’ve enjoyed the two volumes that I’ve read and I hope there is more to come because these books are shining a mirror into how and why the GAA has become such a pillar within Irish society.

"The reach and influence of the GAA and the focal point it provides in so many communities ensures it has attained a special status in the lives of so many. The GAA is essentially about people and places and these two powerful ingredients feature in many of the stories submitted for publication.”

‘Grassroots - The Second Half’ is published by Ballpoint Press and retails at €19.99. It is available at ballpointpress.ie and in bookshops nationwide.