Bray author Jackie Burke publishes new children's book

Bray-based author Jackie Burke has published a new book entitled ‘Harp Maiden: Web of Secrets’.

This is the second instalment in the Harp Maiden trilogy, for children aged 10 and older.

Signed copies are now available in Dubray Bookshop in Bray.

After her dramatic escape from a burning Dower Hall, Evie is determined to find the magical Black Ruby and solve its mystery. But she struggles to come to terms with being the new Harp Maiden

When she goes in search of answers, Evie makes some shocking discoveries. An ancient sorceress is under a cruel curse, a demon queen yearns to return from the dead and wreak destruction, and the ghosts of Dower Hall still linger in the woods. If Evie can find the Black Ruby and harness its power, perhaps she can rid the world of dangerous demons once and for all.

Evie risks being overwhelmed by the web of secrets she has woven around herself and he is torn from the predictable life she once knew.

Author of the Secrets of the Grindlewood series, Jackie divides her time between writing and giving creative writing workshops to children. She lives with her husband - and a big, fluffy cat called Millie - in Bray.