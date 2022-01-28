Bray and Wicklow town schools announced as winners of prestigious art competition

MARINO Community Special School and Wicklow Primary Montessori School are the county winners of the national art competition Someone Like Me in the senior and junior categories.

Someone Like Me, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,800 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

The competition has been designed to be a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities and, over its six-year history, more than 8,000 children have taken part, creating a tangible contribution to developing more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

During the last school term of 2021 teachers and their pupils right across Ireland worked through special lesson plans which challenged them to respond artistically and creatively to the theme of Someone Like Me, while, at the same time, appreciating and respecting similarities and differences in people.

The judges were particularly impressed with the submissions from pupils and teachers at Marino Community Special School in Bray and Wicklow Primary Montessori School in Wicklow town, selecting them as county winners based on their insightful and inspirational responses to the theme.

Both schools will now go on to compete with more than 40 other schools from around the country for the overall national Someone Like Me award which will be announced at an online ceremony to be held on Thursday, February 3.