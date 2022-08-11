Bray and Greystones train stations to close for weekend in September

Irish Rail advise that no rail services will run between Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 due to engineering works.

It added that Bray, Shankill Greystones and Kilcoole train stations will be closed on these dates.

Commuter services will operate between Rosslare and Wicklow with bus transfers between Connolly, Bray, Greystones, Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow in place.

The level crossing at the Quinnsboro Road in Bray is due to be closed across the same weekend.

Wicklow County Council said the road closure is required to allow for track renewal works and the installation of utilities under the level crossing.

The closure will take place from 11 p.m. on Friday, September 2 to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 5.

Diversions will be in place for road users during this period.

Vehicles will be asked to take alternative routes via Adelaide Road and Albert Avenue or westbound via Sidmonton Avenue, Meath Road and Adelaide Road.

Wicklow County Council reminded road users that vehicle heights will be restricted to 3.1m on the diversion routes due to low bridge clearances.

Pedestrians will be diverted via Station Road, Albert Walk and Albert Avenue.

Irish Rail said further engineering works are also scheduled between Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.