Bray and Greystones pause to remember lives lost to Covid

Bray Covid Service of Remembrance. The gathering in the garden at Bray Library

Bray Covid Service of Remembrance. Caitriona Kelly with her dad Jim and husband Shay Hiney

Greystones Covid Remembrance Ceremony. Garda Sandra Tierney with the candle she placed

Bray and Greystones held individual ceremonies as part of a nationwide weekend to remember those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The ceremonies were designed to provide a chance to remember those who lost their lives to Covid-19 and to pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how the community faced the challenges together and continue to do so.

A wreath was laid at the Dr Christopher Thompson monument on the Main Street in Bray on Saturday, March 19 ahead of the formal ceremony in the grounds of the library on Eglinton Road.

The ceremony of remembrance and reflection took place in the garden of Bray Library including music and a poetry recital.

Many members of the community, including those who had lost loved ones to Covid-19, attended the sombre moment of reflection.

In Greystones, the ceremony took place in Burnaby Park on Sunday, March 20. This ceremony included music by harpist Aoife Ni Bhriain, readings by Leo Cullen.

A wreath was also laid during this ceremony.

Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District Cllr Lourda Scott said: “The Ceremony of Reflection and Remembrance was a very timely chance to come together and remember those we have lost in the pandemic.

“The last two years have been like a rollercoaster. Everyone has been affected in someway and it still isn’t over.

“That’s why Sunday’s gathering was so important as we all needed to take the time to pause and reflect on what has happened. I personally was very glad to pay tribute to frontline staff and especially members of the community call team who have done incredible work for all of us.”

The ceremonies also paid tribute to healthcare workers and others for their hard work and help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ceremonies took place across Wicklow over the Bank Holiday weekend as part of the national commemoration of those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.