Bray & district community noticeboard

Bray Cualann History Society is looking for information about a missing airman.

During the afternoon of May 7, 1940, Bristol Beaufort L4472, No. 22 Squadron, Royal Air Force, crashed in the North Sea.

All four crew members were killed in action and one of the crewmen still missing in action is the plane’s air gunner Myles Joseph Delahunty. Myles Delehunty was born in Dublin on February 7 1920.

In the 1940s his parents Michael Delahunty and Kathleen Molloy McDonnell lived on 116 Main Street in Bray, and owned a public house, The Anchor Tavern. Myles had at least one brother, James Anthony Delahunty, born in 1918. The Bray Cualann History Society would welcome any information readers can provide about Myles Delahunty or his family, for instance if Myles had any brothers or sisters and if there are still living relatives. Replies can be emailed to brayhistory@gmail.com

Creative writing

Creative writing webinars will take place via Wicklow Library Service. 'The Mad Times' with Maeve Devoy will take place on August 18 and 20 at 11 a.m.

To book a place, email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie or call 01 2862600.

Ballads night

A ballads' night will be held at Coffee Delights in Bray in aid of cancer research and Purple House Cancer Support.

The event will feature the group 'Rare Auld Times', and will take place on Saturday, August 21, from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.

There will be an outdoor seated area, and tickets are €20 to include supper. Guests can bring their own drinks if they wish.

To book tickets, call in to Coffee Delights, or call Ger on 086 4073651.

Organisers will ensure all appropriate safety measures are in place.

Small jobs service

A new job service for older and more vulnerable people living in Bray and North Wicklow has been launched by Bray Area Partnership.

CARA (Care and Repair Action) provides help with a variety of small jobs such as cutting hedges and lawns, flower beds, minor carpentry, small paint jobs and installing smoke alarms.

This service seeks to support older and vulnerable people to remain in their own home and live as independently as possible. They only have to pay for materials used - although donations are gratefully accepted. All staff are Garda-vetted.

The team can be contacted at 01 2866080 or by emailing james@brayareapartnership.ie.

Call for cadets

The Order of Malta ambulance corps in Bray is recruiting young members.

Cadets aged between 10 and 16 are invited to take part. They will learn first aid and make new friends in the organisation.

To get involved, email braycadets@orderofmalta.ie.

Irish Trefoil Guild

Former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area are invited to join the Bray Trefoil Guild - Guiding for Life.

To join, send an email to Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

The aims of Trefoil Guild are to keep alive the spirit of the Guide Promise and Law, to carry that spirit into the community and to give support to guiding.

The Irish Trefoil Guild caters for past and present adult members of the guiding movement. It provides friendship, activities and enjoyment for its members, and gives service and support for the local community and Irish Girl Guide Units.

Toastmasters

Bray Toastmasters meets every second Monday at 7.45 p.m. on Zoom.

The next meeting is on Monday, August 23.

Find the group on Facebook to sign up.

Seed ark

A community 'seed ark' has been set up at Bray Library.

A seed ark is a collection of open pollinated or heirloom seeds that is free for the community to use.

Gardeners who are members of Wicklow Library Service 'borrow' seeds from the library at planting time, and then at the end of the growing season, they save seeds from the plants to share with the library. Individuals can borrow four packets at a time, community and school groups can borrow more. With a good stock of seeds, from organic basil to cherry tomatoes, there is something for everyone.

To arrange to borrow seeds, send an email to braylib@wicklowcoco.ie.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in its new Bray office and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Meals on Wheels

Enniskerry and Kilmacanogue Meals on Wheels is inviting volunteer drivers to get in touch to offer their services.

Drivers who can give up two or three hours twice a month can contact Maoiliosa Kelly at 086 8322466.

The service delivers hot meals every Tuesday and Thursday to older people in their homes. It's an opportunity to connect with the community and provide a hot meal and social contact to older people in the area.

Writing classes

People who have cancer and their families can sign up for creative writing classes with Purple House Cancer Support.

The eight-week online programme is facilitated by author Tanya Farrelly. Call 01 2866966 for details.

Community call helpline

The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and can be contacted on 1800 868 399, or by email on covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to coordinate assistance for people who are older or vulnerable.

Mental health programme

Grow community mental health programme is now taking place on Zoom each Tuesday evening from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register a place, call 086 6063184 or email clodagherasmus@grow.ie.

Aspire project

Bray Area Partnership's social prescribing wellbeing project, Aspire, is a free service that supports people with their wellbeing by connecting them up with services and activities in the community.

In these Covid-19 times, it can be difficult to stay connected to the local community and maintain wellbeing and positive mental health.

The team will initially chat to people over the phone or via Zoom about their needs and interests and then refer them on to services and supports that can help or link them into activities that will be right for them.

Through regular check-ins, the coordinator will support people over six to 10 weeks as they engage with these activities. The free Aspire online programme also brings people together in small, supportive groups to connect and learn practical skills such as coping with stress, relaxation techniques and self-care during these challenging times.

Aspire is a Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare-funded project.

To sign up, go to Brayareapertnership.ie or call 01 2868266.

Book sale

The monthly book sale service run by Shankill Day Care/Shankill Old Folks Association has reopened.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, it will be an email/phone order and collection service.

Readers can place an order for specific book titles or authors, and organisers will see if they are in stock, or request a specific genre.

All books are in pristine condition and competitively priced. They also have a selection of jigsaws and DVDs.

To place an order, email sofabooks4u@gmail.com or send a text or WhatsApp to 089 4932103. Organisers will then send a message to let the buyer know when to collect their books and the amount owing. They can then call to the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill (D18 HW95), and pick up books between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays or Fridays.

The organisers are not in a position to accept new books or take back any returns.

Open mic

El Troubadours' open mic takes place live on Facebook on Friday nights from 10 p.m. to late, hosted by Tom Dalton.

The artists will be on Zoom and the whole event goes out on Tom Dalton on Facebook and Celtic Grace Ireland on Instagram.

Tributes for the deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your wishes.

Contact Mary Fogarty on 087 2511438 or m.fogarty@peoplenews.ie.