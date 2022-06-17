Bray Adventures to return for summer season as developer steps in to solve storage crisis

Bray Adventures are to re-open for the summer season after a developer offered them space to store their equipment container.

John McNulty, operator of Bray Adventures, said the arrangement will allow the outdoor business to proceed with its summer camps and other bookings after their season ended early in 2021 following the removal of their equipment container by Wicklow County Council.

Mr McNulty said he is looking forward to a busy summer season, but said the business remains at risk of closing permanently, unless it can find a long-term site to store its equipment container close to Bray Harbour.

Mr McNulty spoke with Deputy John Brady, who contacted the developer of the former Bray Golf Club lands, Ballymore.

The developer agreed to let Bray Adventures place the container on their grounds for the season.

While Ballymore have been “very generous" with their “very kind offer”, Mr McNulty said it is not a long-term solution, but will allow the business to operate for the summer.

"Ideally, we want to be in the harbour. If we're not in the harbour, we're wasting our time”.

Mr McNulty is hoping to lease space to store the 20ft container at Bray Harbour and says he wants to talk with relevant landowners to identify a potential site that would be suitable.

The outdoor activities business has been operating in the harbour for the past 12 years.

Around 200 children take part in their camps each week over the summer period, and the business employs appropriately five instructors.

“The harbour is fantastic, it's sheltered and a safe space for kids to learn. We don’t to move out of Bray Harbour. We've been here for 12 years and we are experts in this area".

Bray Adventures does summer camps and activities such as kayaking, bushcraft and more with schools, disability groups, tourists and other clients.

They also do raft building, surfing, paddleboarding, rock climbing, and cater for hens and stags and corporate groups.

“I think we are providing good services for the town and most people can see the benefit of us being there [at the harbour].”

A business located in the harbour area invited Bray Adventures to use a space outside their premises for the 2021 summer season.

The container was subsequently removed by Wicklow County Council in early August 2021 as it had been placed on an area of public land near the harbour.

At that time, a spokesperson for the local authority said it had become aware of an unauthorised structure placed at the harbour, and made numerous requests for the owner to move it.

Mr McNulty said the business had hoped to finish the season before removing the container.

He expressed his thanks to the business which invited them to use a space outside their premises last summer and to Ballymore for allowing the container to be placed on their lands for the upcoming summer season.

"I love running this business, but there is no future without a small space to operate in,” Mr McNulty added.