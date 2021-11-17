Brady welcomes review of retained fire service

Proposals to carry out a national review of the model of local authority retained fire service delivery has been welcomed by a Wicklow TD.

Deputy John Brady said the review is “a particularly important development for the members of the retained fire service”. He also called on the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to commit to “fully implement any findings to ensure we have a service that is fit for purpose in the 21st century”.

Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed proposals for the review had been approved by the the Management Board of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management. He said that the proposed review will have a particular emphasis on the recruitment and retention of staff within the fire service. Minister O’Brien made his comments while responding to questions from the Wicklow Sinn Fein TD in the Dail on Tuesday, November 2.

“The objective is to explore and understand the issues which are impacting on service delivery, to undertake research and analysis and to propose options which will underpin the continuing provision of effective and inclusive local authority fire services into the future.” Minister O’Brien added.

Speaking afterwards, Deputy Brady said: “This is a particularly important development for the members of the retained fire service. I have been insistent with the Minister from the outset that the issue of recruitment and retention be made the focus of the review, which has been approved by the Management Board of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

"I have been adamant from the outset that while there are many issues with the retained fire service, the reality is that this issue is a matter of life and death. Let me clear, if the issue of recruitment and retention is not addressed, retained fire fighters or members of the public may be seriously injured, or even die. This simply cannot be allowed to occur.

"Firefighters put their lives on the line every time they answer a call. In 2007, firefighters Brian Murray, and Mark O’Shaughnessy gave their lives in the line of duty. We do not want to see the death or injury of another firefighter in Wicklow, or anywhere else in the country due to the failure to address the serious issues with the service.

"But if the issue of staffing levels is not addressed, the government and local authorities are endangering the welfare of firefighters everywhere. The Minister, Wicklow County Council, or any other body/organisation that has listened to myself or the firefighters are quite aware at this stage that the retained fire service is not fit for purpose.

"They will also know that for a long time there has been an urgent need to address the failings in regard to recruitment and retention of retained fire fighters across the country. There have been instances where fire services were unable to respond to emergencies due to a shortage of fire fighters, and in other instances, some fire stations have been forced to close.

"Fire service management figures have previously recognised the challenges that the retained fire service face and have admitted that the Fire Service is not ‘fit for purpose’.

"The Minister has informed me that the objective is to explore and understand the issues which are impacting on service delivery, to undertake research and analysis and to propose options which will underpin the continuing provision of effective and inclusive local authority fire services into the future. The Minister must ensure that both serving and firefighters that have left the service are consulted as part of the review.

"This review must not become a whitewash, it must look at all the issues including the structures of the service. The Minster must also commit to publishing the report once complete and fully implement any findings to ensure we have a service that is fit for purpose in the 21st century,” Deputy Brady added.

Fire services are provided and funded by local authorities. According to figures released by the Department for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Wicklow has 94 operational staff in its fire stations, as of October 2021. Nationally, there are over 3,300 staff employed in the local authority retained fire services.

During his remarks in the Dail, Minister O’Brien said local authorities had demonstrated their commitment to the fire service. He also welcomed a downward trend in the incidence of fire.

"Local authorities, as the funders and the employers of fire service personnel, have demonstrated their commitment to their fire services over the past number of years. The number of frontline fire service staff have been maintained at a consistent high level throughout the economic challenges of the past number of years, even at a time when staffing numbers were of necessity reduced in other areas of the local authorities,” he said.