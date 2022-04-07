Brady to travel to Ukraine border with Dail group

Wicklow Sinn Fein Deputy John Brady is to visit Ukraine border crossings as part of a delegation from the Joint Committee on European Union Affairs.

The Wicklow TD, who is also party spokesperson on foreign affairs, will travel to Eastern Europe as part of a fact-finding mission, which will include meetings with officials on the ground in Moldova and Romania.

Deputy Brady said: “Myself and my colleagues have engaged at length with the Ambassadors of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Moldova since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, who along with Hungary and Slovakia are leading the humanitarian effort in support of the refugees.

“We have heard first-hand of the hardship and terror suffered by those fleeing the conflict, of the efforts of both of their governments, and that of ordinary people moved by the suffering of the women and children who fled their homes in fear from the Russian invasion.

“And it was following an invitation from the Ambassadors of these countries, that the EU Affairs Committee arranged at short notice for a delegation to travel to the Ukrainian border to determine how Ireland can assist with the humanitarian effort.”

Deputy Brady said the visit could help with the allocation of humanitarian assistance by Ireland and the EU.

“There is no doubt as to the support and willingness of the Irish people to do what they can for the people of Ukraine. But it is critical that the actions we take as a country are the actions that they need us to take, not what we feel needs to be done.”

Speaking in the Dail on Wednesday, March 30, Deputy Brady highlighted some of the volunteers from Wicklow providing assistance to Ukraine.

“I recognise the warmth, generosity of spirit and community involvement exhibited right across the island of Ireland towards those Ukrainian citizens, primarily women and children, who have sought refuge. The response of the Irish has to be commended. I include the efforts of people such as Colette Talbot, Nicole Browne and David Whyte from my county, Wicklow. They have just returned after delivering badly needed humanitarian supplies at the Ukrainian border. People such as Neil Treanor and Willie Coster, and many others, are still there helping to address the refugee crisis.”