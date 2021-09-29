BPS penalties imposed on 13 Wicklow herds due to burning out of season in 2020

Penalties were imposed on several Wicklow farms due to the burning of land outside of season in 2020.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture show that €19,304 in reductions and penalties was applied to 13 Wicklow herds in 2020 under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) . The affected farmers faced overclaim penalties of €6,537. BPS payment reductions of €12,766 were applied. On average, farmers lost out on €1,485 from the scheme, designed to provide income support to farmers.

The information was released by the Department in response to a parliamentary question by Sinn Fein Deputy Matt Carthy. The Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said in his reply that land burned between March 1 and August 31 of any given year it is not

eligible for payment under the BPS.

Where this land is claimed under a BPS application, the area is considered to be an over claim by the Department and a penalty or reduction may be applied.

Nationally, the Department of Agriculture said it applied penalties to 176 herds, totalling €169,871 with farmers facing an average penalty of €965. However, these figures are subject to change based on the outcome of appeals and the processing of cases by the Department.